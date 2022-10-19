Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
