Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,281 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

