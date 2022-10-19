Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

