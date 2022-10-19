Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 26,779 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

