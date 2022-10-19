Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

