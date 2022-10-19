National Bank of Canada FI Sells 10,804 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,222,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

