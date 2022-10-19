Cwm LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $540.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.00. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

