The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

