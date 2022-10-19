CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 552 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 191,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 302,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 614,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
