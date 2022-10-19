Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.83

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.