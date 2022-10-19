Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.36

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

