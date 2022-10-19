Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.93.

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

