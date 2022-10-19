Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Waters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

