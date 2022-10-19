Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $17.48 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 744,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 936,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 240,239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE CADE opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

