Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ferguson worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $391,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

