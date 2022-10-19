Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of PVH worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

