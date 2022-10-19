Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,811 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $540.21 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $686.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,506. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

