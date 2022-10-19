Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,557 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of ALLETE worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

