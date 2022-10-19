Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of CE opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

