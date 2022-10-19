Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.34 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $251.67 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

