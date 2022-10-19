Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 76,487 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Spectrum Brands worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,859,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter.

SPB stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

