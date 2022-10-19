Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.