Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Aramark worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Aramark Stock Up 2.6 %

ARMK opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

