NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $107,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.2 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $895.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 400.02%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

