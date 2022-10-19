Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,996 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE THG opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

