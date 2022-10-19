Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 115,356 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.