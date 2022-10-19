Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 142,497 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,497 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Element Solutions worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.