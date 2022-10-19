Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

