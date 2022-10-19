Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

