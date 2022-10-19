Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monro were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,580,000 after purchasing an additional 332,889 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 254,876 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth $8,505,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 424,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 131,596 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MNRO opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $349.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Monro

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.