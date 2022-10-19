Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,895 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

