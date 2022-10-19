Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.29 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

