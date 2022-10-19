US Bancorp DE Sells 872 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $282,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $402.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

