US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.