US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.
In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
