US Bancorp DE Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

