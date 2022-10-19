KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.47.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $268.76 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day moving average of $336.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.