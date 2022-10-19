KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.47.
Insider Activity
KLA Stock Up 2.1 %
KLAC stock opened at $268.76 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day moving average of $336.85.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
