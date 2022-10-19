US Bancorp DE Acquires 255,383 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 5.19% of Runway Growth Finance worth $24,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $161,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 2.8 %

RWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

RWAY opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

