Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 59 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

NYSE:MCK opened at $360.88 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $201.59 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.22 and a 200 day moving average of $335.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.