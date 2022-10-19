SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

