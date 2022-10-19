Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $402,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 457,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,601,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,877,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 407,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 46,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

