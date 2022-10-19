Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cable One by 27.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 3.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $793.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,055.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,214.93. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $730.44 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.