1,850 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMH opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average of $221.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.82.
