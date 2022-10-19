The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.26. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

