Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 68,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

