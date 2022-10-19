Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,894 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

