Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,729,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 697,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

