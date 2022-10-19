Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 197.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 126.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $597.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.98. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.05 and a 200 day moving average of $580.97.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

GHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

