Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

