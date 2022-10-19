Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $355,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

