Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

